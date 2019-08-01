The Bettendorf-based education agency that caters largely to special-education needs in several area school districts has more work to do to achieve full re-accreditation.
At a meeting Thursday of the State Board of Education, most of the focus was on progress being made at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, or AEA.
After a visit to Bettendorf late last year by the Department of Education, a trio of state-paid mentors was sent to the AEA to help guide and train some of its leadership. The action followed a several-year span of negative ending fund balances by the AEA, which is not permitted by the state.
Bill Decker, chief administrator for the AEA, said a collection of hard-hitting financial factors pushed the agency's budget into the red, beginning with sweeping state funding cuts.
Decker said Thursday that Mississippi Bend can demonstrate it took action to push the budget back into the black.
Though not yet audited, the AEA is expected to finish 2019 with revenue exceeding expenditures by more than $2 million, he said. One important impact from a more balanced budget is a reduced reliance upon borrowing. The AEA has been using warrants to pay bills in advance of receiving state funding.
The changes that now appear to be producing budget surpluses is permitting the agency "to cut the use of extended warrants from over $5M (million) two years ago, to $1M (million) this year," Decker wrote in an email. "The MBAEA's current state-approved budget had the agency finishing with a positive balance as required, but not just minimally positive, instead with a surplus of $900,000 at the end of the FY20.
"Even that has been updated, and it now appears the agency will have no extended warrants and over $1M (million) in positive balance on June 30, 2020."
Some aspects of the AEA's budget have come as a surprise, he said.
In 2018, Decker pointed to high health-insurance costs to partially explain the budget deficits. He said only one of the five preceding years had produced "average" health costs. But, it turns out, the rising costs continued, despite efforts to make related cuts.
In fiscal year 2015, for instance, employees of the AEA increased their contributions to their healthcare. And, since positions were being eliminated via attrition, the health savings was considerable.
Decker said he expected the same trends in 2016 and 2017, but it didn't work out that way.
"Something has happened," he said Thursday. "There's, like, a new normal in terms of cost."
Though health costs declined in 2018, the AEA continues to spend more than $3 million annually on its partially self-insured program. Though the agency negotiated with employees, who now pay more into their insurance than ever before, he said, the higher contributions cannot make up for the overall increase in health-care costs.
In recent years, he estimated, 30 to 40 percent of the budget deficits were a result of the "false hope" in lower health care costs that resulted from the one-year decline in 2015.
At Thursday's meeting in Des Moines, one of the state-appointed mentors, former business manager for the Heartland AEA in Johnston, Iowa, said he has been impressed with the work of the Mississippi Bend AEA.
"Tremendous strides were made in fiscal years 2017 and 2018," said mentor David King. "Not only have they bought into [the state requirements], but they are receptive and are making great strides. They will be back in the black, and it will be sustainable in the future."
