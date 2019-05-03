It will be a mostly sunny weekend, but then heavy rain may have an impact on the flood in the Quad-Cities.
Terry Simmons, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there’s a good chance of rain at the beginning of next week.
Here’s a look at Quad-City river stages on Friday:
- The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, 22.6 feet and steady at 6 a.m. after it hit a preliminary record of 22.7 feet Wednesday. Its flood stage is 15 feet. The river will remain in major flood stage for some time, and will reach 22.4 feet Saturday, Simmons said.
- The Mississippi River at Muscatine measured 24.0 at 10:15 a.m. Friday. Its flood stage is 16 feet. The river was at or near its crest Friday, when it was expected to rise to 24.3 feet and start to fall. At 24 feet, the river reaches the front steps of the Mississippi Hotel.
- The Rock River, Moline, measured 15.3 feet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, compared to its flood stage of 12 feet. It was near its crest, and should be below flood stage by Wednesday evening, Simmons said.
- The Wapsipinicon River, near Dewitt, measured 11.5 feet at 8:30 a.m. Its flood stage is 11 feet. The river, which is in minor flood stage, should fall below flood stage Saturday morning, she said.
Simmons overall assessment of next week is “It’s going to be damp.”
Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the middle 40s. On Sunday, the high will be in the lower 70s, with a 20 percent chance of rain increasing to 50 percent Sunday night.
On Monday, there’s a 50 percent chance of showers, with a 70 percent chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday.
More rain is likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Simmons could not say how much: “We’ll have a better ideas it gets closer.”
