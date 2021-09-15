Mississippi Valley Blues Fest welcomes blues fans to LeClaire Park with new digital presence

Matt Fuller has blues in his blood.
Both his grandfathers are musicians who introduced Fuller to their love of playing, one teaching him the drums and another inviting him to play with his band at the 2009 Mississippi Valley Blues Fest when he was just 10 years old.
His parents weren't as musically inclined.
"My mom and dad said the music gene skipped their generation," Fuller said.
After losing the chance in 2020 to play and forming his own group, the Matt Fuller Band will perform at this year's Blues Fest to a more widespread audience, due to the festival's increased digital presence.
The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will bring local blues groups and nationally renowned bands to the Quad-Cities for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Blues Fest this weekend. The music festival is scheduled for 4 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday and noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday at LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.
Fuller learned how to play guitar from the Mississippi Valley Blues Society and River Music Experience, going to the Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp in 2013 and continuing with the program later. Now 22, he's played in the blues festival nine times.
"We're very thankful we get to celebrate with each other," Fuller said.
Tickets to the festival and more information are available at www.mvbs.org.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect artists and venues, Mississippi Valley Blues Society President Bob Clevenstine said only one performer has canceled, and they found a replacement in Grammy-nominated contemporary blues artist Danielle Nicole.
He was worried about a potential domino affect of artists pulling out, but it didn't come.
"We're just asking our attendees to be considerate of their fellow blues fans and spread out a little bit," Clevenstine said about COVID-19 protocols at the festival.
Previously held in July, Clevenstine said the society decided to move the date to avoid flooding in the park.
In spring 2020, Mississippi Valley Blues Society volunteer Dave Wells said the society had begun planning to revamp its digital presence in an effort to reach both younger and larger audiences. When the pandemic nixed any chance of bringing performers to the Quad-Cities, the society decided to dive in, starting with digitizing analog footage.
Hidden in closets, crawl spaces and garages were VHS tapes and other analog videos of concerts, workshops and interviews. The society digitized as much as was salvageable, and is still working on it. Footage as far back as from the 1980s is available on the society's website and on Vimeo.
"We've got more coming too," Clevenstine said. "Every day we've got other past members find things in their basement."
Being able to educate more people was also a goal of the society, Clevenstine said. They bring artists to classrooms in the area to teach about music and the blues, and put on educational workshops with River Music Experience and during Blues Fest.
During Black History Month this year, the society put out a video series about about blues music history. That series received feedback from organizations in 35 different states and four foreign countries, Wells said, including England, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.
The society's efforts to create a larger online presence reached more than just educators. Clevenstine has been fielding messages about Blues Fest from North Dakota to California and beyond.
With the ability to host live streaming, social media content and working with other organizations for digital programming, the blues society and Blues Fest will hopefully continue to grow, Wells said.
"We've built the foundation of the digital Blues Society of the future," he said.