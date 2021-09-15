Mississippi Valley Blues Fest welcomes blues fans to LeClaire Park with new digital presence

Tickets to the festival and more information are available at www.mvbs.org.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect artists and venues, Mississippi Valley Blues Society President Bob Clevenstine said only one performer has canceled, and they found a replacement in Grammy-nominated contemporary blues artist Danielle Nicole.

He was worried about a potential domino affect of artists pulling out, but it didn't come.

"We're just asking our attendees to be considerate of their fellow blues fans and spread out a little bit," Clevenstine said about COVID-19 protocols at the festival.

Previously held in July, Clevenstine said the society decided to move the date to avoid flooding in the park.

In spring 2020, Mississippi Valley Blues Society volunteer Dave Wells said the society had begun planning to revamp its digital presence in an effort to reach both younger and larger audiences. When the pandemic nixed any chance of bringing performers to the Quad-Cities, the society decided to dive in, starting with digitizing analog footage.