Mississippi Valley Fair is a go, with big changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mississippi Valley Fair is a go for the week of Aug. 4-9 in Davenport, but it will be downsized, with no big-name, nationally known musical acts in the grandstand.

Instead the fair will book what fair general manager Sean Loter describes as "local bands," and the capacity of the grandstand will be limited. That number is still to be determined in consultation with the Scott County Health Department, he said.

Although the health department is advising the fair, it has no say-so on whether it can be held or not.

Loter's announcement on Monday came after a weekend in which cases of COVID-19 spiked in Scott County, and in Iowa and other states that had reopened after being locked down earlier this year.

But standing under tall shade trees west of the Starlite Ballroom, Loter said fair board members had decided they could preserve the fair's proud, 100-year-plus-year tradition "in a safe way."

In addition to limiting grandstand capacity, hand-washing and social distancing will be encouraged, although people will not be required to wear face coverings, he said.

Employees of the midway rides will practice social distancing for each ride and will sanitize the rides between use, he said.