Mississippi Valley Fair rounds out grandstand schedule with Flo Rida, Nelly

Fair goers will find food, fun and music at the fair Aug. 2-7. The rappers will take the grandstand stage Aug. 3, preceded by Kid Rock on Aug. 2.

Fun Cards are required to attend grandstand shows, as no individual concert tickets will be sold. The cards, which cost $80 until June 15 and $100 after, are good for one entrance per day to the fair and one entrance per day to all grandstand acts. All seats are general admission. They can be purchased online or at the fair office.