Bold, bright colors have always been a part of artist Preston Sampson’s work.
His latest creation now fills a wall on the suite level at Modern Woodmen Park, celebrating the Quad-Cities and the 10-year-old Bandits Scholars program which provides educational opportunities for Quad-City area college students.
“We’re so proud of the individuals we’ve been able to help through the Bandit Scholars program and Preston’s work is a masterpiece,’’ Quad-Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said.
“It’s all about the Quad-Cities and captures everything about the opportunities the Bandit Scholars program creates for young people.’’
Sampson’s artwork centers around two young students seated in front of a likeness of Old Main on the Augustana College campus, a piece which evolves from young corn stalks breaking through the soil on one side of the painting to fully-grown stalks and ears of corn on the other.
There is Quad-Cities River Bandits player on one side, preparing to deliver a pitch next to a man wearing a cap and gown, a baseball in one hand and a diploma in the other.
On the other side a gymnast dances adjacent to the likeness of a professional businesswoman.
Fusing it all together are the iconic arches of the Centennial Bridge, a John Deere tractor and images of Bix Beiderbecke and his coronet, Abraham Lincoln, a working man and a soldier recognizing the significance the Rock Island Arsenal has played in the region’s history.
Sampson captured it all before ever stepping foot in the Quad-Cities, something he did last week for the first time to help with installation of the art.
A West Palm Beach, Florida, native who has a degree in fine arts from the University of Maryland, the Silver Spring, Maryland, resident researched the region to formulate ideas for his work, learning at each step of the way.
“I’ve learned so much about this place, its people, its history and how diverse and welcoming of a community this has always been,’’ Sampson said. “I’ve felt that warmth ever since I came to town a few days ago. I feel good about the way it turned out.’’
Heller commissioned the work to celebrate the Bandit Scholars program, which has grown to become the largest scholarship program in minor-league baseball since its founding 2009.
The program currently funds three full-tuition scholarships and provides internships annually for Quad-City area students.
Sampson’s latest work is his fifth painting to be displayed at Modern Woodmen Park.
The other four share the same bright splashes of color and big, bold strokes that are commonplace in the contemporary style of Sampson’s work.
Hanging in the club lounge located on the concourse level of the Modern Woodmen Park, his four other pieces share a baseball theme and capture the spirit of River Bandits players as they compete.
“I was painting baseball players long before I knew Dave was a baseball guy,’’ Sampson said. “It’s been a lifelong passion of mine.’’
Heller first admired Sampson’s art in a gallery in Washington, D.C., in 1988.
He became a fan and friend of the artist whose first foray into sports included creating a series of works portraying stars of the Negro Leagues as they competed more than a half-century ago.
Shortly after Heller purchased the River Bandits, he saw a way to share Sampson's work with the Quad-Cities community.
“There is such a spirit in his work, the way he uses color and the boldness that is a part of what he accomplishes,’’ Heller said. “I’m proud to be able to display Preston's skill with the Quad-Cities.’’
Heller welcomes the community to view Sampson’s work throughout the year whenever Modern Woodmen Park is open to the public.
“It’s always available to see when we have a game or another event going on,’’ Heller said. “If people are at the ballpark at a game and want to come up to the suite level to see the latest piece, the ushers will allow that. We want people to enjoy Preston's work. We're proud of it.’’
