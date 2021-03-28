Moline alderman says MetroNet is 'redlining' poor neighborhoods in the Ilinois Quad-Cities. Other leaders disagree.

For those with concerns in the three Illinois-side municipalities, the MetroNet experience in Davenport may relieve some doubts, according to the aldermen representing Davenport's lower-income neighborhoods.

Aldermen Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, and Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, said they made clear that service coverage in Davenport was an all-or-nothing proposition, and MetroNet has followed through.

"The West end, it's pretty well-covered," Dunn said. "We made it perfectly clear they needed to offer (service) to everyone, and I think they've done that."

Meginnis said her council also was told the company had to start somewhere, and their explanation made sense.

"We wanted to make sure it didn't just start in the fancy parts of town," she said. "If it wasn't in all of Davenport, I'd have raised holy hell.

"We looked at the map. I had some concerns. There weren't holes in the map. I promise you, if there had been, it wouldn't have gotten off the ground."

Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said MetroNet's coverage had been as advertised.