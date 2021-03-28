Moline alderman says MetroNet is 'redlining' poor neighborhoods in the Ilinois Quad-Cities. Other leaders disagree.

As MetroNet makes its way across the Mississippi River and into the Illinois Quad-Cities, the cable company's maps show some low-income and high-minority areas are being left out.
While some city leaders say they are confident MetroNet eventually will expand into all neighborhoods, some say the initial roll-out is a modern-day version of redlining.
A MetroNet spokesman said the Quad-Cities was being treated no differently from other markets that had signed deals to deliver cable and internet competition.
“'Initial’ is the key word,” MetroNet Vice President of Communications Keith Leonhardt said of the Initial Service Areas outlined in local contracts. “We share any city’s ambition to serve the entire community.”
While Leonhardt referred to initial maps as “the start-somewhere approach,” some in Moline were so skeptical of the maps, the council rejected MetroNet and instead asked for proposals from other companies.
Minutes from a June 2020 Committee of the Whole meeting reflect Moline’s reservations:
“Mayor (Stephanie) Acri stated that low-to-moderate neighborhoods must be included; the entire city should be served in the initial build.
“Kathy Scheller, Metronet director of government affairs, addressed the Council, explaining that MetroNet follows an extensive business model and that density, not income level, is the consideration when deciding where to add service.
“It was noted that the map does not reflect this. The areas that are missing are densely populated and of low-moderate income. Scheller responded that MetroNet’s plan is to identify customer interest in the service and then work to serve that underserved area.”
Moline Alderman Mike Wendt said he became more alarmed when he discovered neighboring city councils encountered similar disparities.
“When I laid out these three maps (Moline, East Moline and Rock Island) in front of me, I was reminded of the redline maps that resulted in historical inequality in housing, and I couldn’t believe that I was seeing this being repeated today with digital equity,” Wendt said.
While the predominantly Hispanic Floriciente neighborhood in Moline was excluded, swaths of Rock Island’s west end were left out, along with East Moline’s Watertown area.
Rock Island City Administrator Randy Tweet said his council asked many questions about the roll-out proposal and was satisfied in the end.
“We had long talks with them about this,” he said. “If the only area left out was west of 11th Street, we probably would have had some concerns.
“To me, it’s just an initial build-out area. We just wanted someone to get a foothold.”
Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker said the city was stuck. They either could walk away from Metronet entirely — as Moline did — or they could take what they could get.
The City Council signed on with the cable provider in late 2019.
“It’s a disparate application of resources, as usual,” Parker said. “The whole system is set up this way. It’s below the hill, the west side; it’s the Black neighborhoods being shut out.”
Even so, he “has faith,” he said, that coverage ultimately will be expanded to include the whole city.
“I regret and criticize the current layout,” he said. “This is what happens when you deregulate everything: Private companies say, ‘Sure, we’ll do business with the white neighborhoods.”
Rock Island’s contract contains this provision:
“Grantee (MetroNet) shall not deny access to its services within any area of the city where Grantee provides cable service because of income or minority status of the residents.”
At issue is the neighborhoods in which MetroNet is offering services, so the provision could be interpreted to mean the company will not discriminate in certain areas in which service already exists. This would not appear to accomplish the goal of city-wide access.
However, Tweet said Rock Island interpreted the provision to mean access will not be denied anywhere in a city in which MetroNet provides cable service.
The provision does not exist in East Moline’s contract.
But Doug Maxeiner, East Moline’s city administrator, said his city’s agreement with MetroNet, “provides a mechanism to extend service to other areas. Our intent in East Moline is to ultimately work with MetroNet to make this service available to every residential and business address in the community.”
He also disputed Wendt’s categorization of “redlining,” in an email in which he wrote that the definition “explicitly refers to a discriminating practice of restricting access to financial products (typically loans or insurance) based on racial or socioeconomic characteristics.”
Though traditionally regarded a practice specific to mortgage practices, the term has been more broadly defined in recent years to include discrimination in other areas, including services.
J.R. Rico, an East Moline alderman whose 7th Ward contains many minority residents, summarized in an email his position on the MetroNet agreement:
“We need high speed fiber optic internet in East Moline”; “Access to that internet must be equal across the City”; “The current agreement begins the development of the fiber cable infrastructure, prioritizing areas that include public facilities such as the library, municipal buildings, and the public schools”; “We expect that MetroNet (will) expand from the initial service area in an equitable manner, and if it doesn't, the City can look for other private or public municipal options to ensure full and equal access to high speed internet.”
For those with concerns in the three Illinois-side municipalities, the MetroNet experience in Davenport may relieve some doubts, according to the aldermen representing Davenport's lower-income neighborhoods.
Aldermen Marion Meginnis, 3rd Ward, and Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, said they made clear that service coverage in Davenport was an all-or-nothing proposition, and MetroNet has followed through.
"The West end, it's pretty well-covered," Dunn said. "We made it perfectly clear they needed to offer (service) to everyone, and I think they've done that."
Meginnis said her council also was told the company had to start somewhere, and their explanation made sense.
"We wanted to make sure it didn't just start in the fancy parts of town," she said. "If it wasn't in all of Davenport, I'd have raised holy hell.
"We looked at the map. I had some concerns. There weren't holes in the map. I promise you, if there had been, it wouldn't have gotten off the ground."
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said MetroNet's coverage had been as advertised.
"When Davenport and Bettendorf worked on defining the build-out plans, ensuring coverage was definitely an important part of the conversation," she wrote in a recent email. "I would say that overall, the vast majority of our community has (or will have soon) access that is consistent with the deal terms as they were originally negotiated."
Asked why specific low-income and/or high-minority areas of the Illinois Quad-Cities are not included in MetroNet's initial build-out, Leonhardt said, "I can't answer the specifics."
He offered a reassurance, however, that MetroNet will not discriminate: "It absolutely is in our best interest to serve the whole community. Wherever there's interest, we'll go."