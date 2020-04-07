Moline funeral home to have drive-by visitation for Boy Scout volunteer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rock Island County’s first death from COVID-19 is prompting a new local approach to helping families cope.

When Ben Rogers, 67, of Moline, died Tuesday, his family chose Rafferty Funeral Home, also of Moline, to handle funeral arrangements.

Owner Kevin Rafferty saw an opportunity to mimic a coronavirus-related trend that he sees as being helpful to people feeling isolated.

He is planning a drive-by visitation at the funeral home Thursday.

"We've seen it on TV with birthdays — people driving by to offer greetings," Rafferty said Tuesday. "We're the first to try it here. We'll be offering it to every family as an option."

The hope and intent, he said, is that those who knew Rogers will have an opportunity to offer comfort to his family at a time when traditional visitations are on hold during Illinois' shelter-at-home order.

"People need that connection," Rafferty said. "The family needs it, and the extended family and friends need it for closure and support."