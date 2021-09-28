More aid on the way for Iowa renters seeking COVID-19 rental assistance

Donald Hinton, who owns three Davenport properties, walked into the Scott County Courthouse Tuesday ready to reluctantly evict his tenant after months spent waiting for a rental assistance application to process.

He left without an eviction, but with an assurance from Quad-Cities Open Network he'd have October's rent at week's end to tide things over while they waited for the aid application, which would pay the tenant's owed rent.

He gave his tenant time to apply for aid, but word on the application was delayed and he needs the $2,300 owed to make mortgage payments. The eviction case was continued until October.

"I don't want to kick nobody out," Hinton said.

Hinton and his tenant were among nine who sought help from Iowa Legal Aid's help desk in Scott County's eviction court hearings Tuesday. Each tenant served by the free legal service had their eviction dismissed or continued to a later date. Legal aid attorneys worked in tandem with a representative from the Quad-Cities Open Housing Network, part of a web of housing advocacy groups that offer landlords a month or two in advance rent to "sweeten the pot" as they wait for state aid to be distributed, said Carrie O'Connor, regional manager of Iowa Legal Aid.