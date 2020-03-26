34 more COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 34 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 179 positive cases.

There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 34 individuals include:

• Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (18-40 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age (18-40 years), 1 older (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Des Moines County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jasper County, 1 elderly (81+)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Mahaska County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Monona County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Page County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years), 1 older (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 1 elderly, 3 middle-aged (41-60 years)

• Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Washington County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m.

