More tests likely needed, but Quad-Cities still has zero positive tests for COVID-19

No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Quad-Cities, even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference done via video link to curtail spread of the virus, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said the need for tests has not yet been filled.
As of 4:30 p.m., Rock Island County had authorized 28 tests. Thirteen were negative, and 15 were still pending, county officials said.
The number of tests that have been done in Scott County is not available because private labs in Iowa are not required to report to the Iowa Department of Public Health the number of tests performed.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not list anyone as having COVID-19 in Scott County, while listing 23 positive tests in the state. It says 199 people currently are being monitored, and 48 have had that monitoring completed.
“Our providers would still like the ability to test more people,” Ludwig said. “I don’t think we are there yet.”
On a day when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered facilities across the state to close and said people were banned from gathering in groups of more than 10, part of the press conference centered on a consequence of that ban — a potential blood shortage in the Quad-Cities.
“Blood centers nationally and in our region are working to prevent a blood shortage,” said Kirby Winn, public relations manager with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Davenport. It could happen locally because the center has had more than 3,000 potential donor cancellations “because groups can no longer host” blood drives, he said. “It changes hour by hour.”
Social distancing directives are having an impact, he said, especially with scheduled large drives.
“This is a very serious situation. We don't want to have a blood shortage, and we are working very hard to avoid that,” Winn said.
Testing remains a concern, authorities said. And they understand the public’s concern.
“The calls we are getting for authorization for testing seem to be very legitimate,” Ludwig said, speaking for Rock Island County. “So it makes me encouraged that we are not seeing people flood the health care system that don’t have the symptoms that we are associating with COVID-19.”
The route to getting tested includes the following, according to the press release from the health departments of Scott and Rock Island counties:
- If you believe you have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), call ahead to your provider.
- Describe your symptoms.
- Your provider will use a process to determine if you need to come in to be evaluated.
- Even if you have only mild symptoms, stay home.
- If your provider decides to take a sample for testing, your sample will go to a lab for testing for COVID-19.
- Even if you give a sample for testing and the test is negative, you are likely still showing signs of illness and can transmit to others. Stay home.
- Those who have COVID-19 or other similar illnesses should isolate themselves, whether test results were positive or negative, until they no longer have symptoms.
It's good that the number of reported cases in the Quad-Cities remains at zero, but Ed Rivers, administrator with the Scott County Health Department, cautioned, “Remember, the disease has an incubation period between seven and 14 days, so any action we take today won’t be manifested for that period.
“However, I like what Dr. Louis Katz, our medical director, said on Friday, ‘If we are successful, people will think that we overreacted.'"