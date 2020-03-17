More tests likely needed, but Quad-Cities still has zero positive tests for COVID-19

No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Quad-Cities, even as county health officials admit they can’t say that everyone who needs to be tested is getting tested.

At a Tuesday afternoon press conference done via video link to curtail spread of the virus, Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Department administrator, said the need for tests has not yet been filled.

As of 4:30 p.m., Rock Island County had authorized 28 tests. Thirteen were negative, and 15 were still pending, county officials said.

The number of tests that have been done in Scott County is not available because private labs in Iowa are not required to report to the Iowa Department of Public Health the number of tests performed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health does not list anyone as having COVID-19 in Scott County, while listing 23 positive tests in the state. It says 199 people currently are being monitored, and 48 have had that monitoring completed.

“Our providers would still like the ability to test more people,” Ludwig said. “I don’t think we are there yet.”