A motorcyclist killed Saturday night on a two-lane blacktop road about three miles south of Donahue, Iowa, has been identified.

Jeffery Garland Plies, 60, of Davenport, died after a crash at 7:04 p.m. in the 23500 block of 115th Avenue in Scott County, according to a Sunday news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

The initial investigation found that a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was southbound on 115th Avenue when the driver came upon an "S" curve in the road. The man lost control of the motorcycle, and both he and the motorcycle came to rest in the ditch.

Medics tried to resuscitate Plies, but he died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Accident Investigation Team.

