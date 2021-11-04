Mr. Thanksgiving announces plans for 51st community dinner

Another Quad-City-area Thanksgiving dinner will be a drive-thru event.

Bob Vogelbaugh, known as "Mr. Thanksgiving," announced Thursday that SouthPark Mall again will host this year's drive-thru dinner. At last year's event, more than 3,000 people picked up turkey-and-trimmings meals that were handed out by volunteers.

While Vogelbaugh has hinted at stepping down from the dinner he founded half a century ago, the 81-year-old vowed this week, "I'm not quitting until I'm in the ground."

He also dedicated the 51st dinner to two of his longest and most devoted event partners, Vicki Birdsell-Baker and Connie McElyea.

"They need more attention than I give because they are the backbone of this dinner," he said.

Vogelbaugh also put out the annual call for donations to pay for the thousands of meals that are catered by Hy-Vee, saying he has $1,800 in the bank and needs $26,000 to $30,000 to pay for all the food.

Donations may be made at Hy-Vee stores or by check to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, 61265.