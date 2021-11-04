Mr. Thanksgiving announces plans for 51st community dinner

Another Quad-City-area Thanksgiving dinner will be a drive-thru event.
Bob Vogelbaugh, known as "Mr. Thanksgiving," announced Thursday that SouthPark Mall again will host this year's drive-thru dinner. At last year's event, more than 3,000 people picked up turkey-and-trimmings meals that were handed out by volunteers.
While Vogelbaugh has hinted at stepping down from the dinner he founded half a century ago, the 81-year-old vowed this week, "I'm not quitting until I'm in the ground."
He also dedicated the 51st dinner to two of his longest and most devoted event partners, Vicki Birdsell-Baker and Connie McElyea.
"They need more attention than I give because they are the backbone of this dinner," he said.
Vogelbaugh also put out the annual call for donations to pay for the thousands of meals that are catered by Hy-Vee, saying he has $1,800 in the bank and needs $26,000 to $30,000 to pay for all the food.
Donations may be made at Hy-Vee stores or by check to Mr. Thanksgiving, 3704 26th St., Moline, 61265.
Even though Vogelbaugh was not able to host a sit-down dinner last year because of the pandemic, the event set a near-record attendance of about 3,200 diners. And he reminded, as he often does, that the Thanksgiving dinner is for everyone.
"It's not a charity dinner," he said. "It's a community dinner, and everyone's welcome. There's no charge — just a smile on your face."
Those who have no way of getting to the mall to pick up their meals may call MetroLink for a ride. To arrange for a pick-up, call 309-788-3360 by noon on Monday, Nov. 22.
Vogelbaugh said volunteer "runners" would meet motorists outside VonMaur, ask how many meals were needed, then deliver the orders to waiting vehicles.
Asked why he continues to oversee the event after so many years, Vogelbaugh replied: "I guess this is what the big guy in the sky wanted me to do. I guess he wanted me to be the turkey on Earth."
He hopes the dinner returns to an in-person event next year.
"It's just a little more fun with music and dancing," he said. "But you may also remember it was 60 degrees last year. That was just great. Everyone was so thankful."