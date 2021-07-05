While the annual Independence Day parade was unable to return this year due to road construction, the organization Keep Muscatine Beautiful held the Almost Fireworks Fest along the Muscatine riverfront. The event included live bands, refreshments, the first performance of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra since pre-COVID, all leading up to a fireworks display over the Mississippi.
Muscatine celebrates the birth of the United States
