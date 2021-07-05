 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine celebrates the birth of the United States
0 comments

Muscatine celebrates the birth of the United States

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

While the annual Independence Day parade was unable to return this year due to road construction, the organization Keep Muscatine Beautiful held the Almost Fireworks Fest along the Muscatine riverfront. The event included live bands, refreshments, the first performance of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra since pre-COVID, all leading up to a fireworks display over the Mississippi.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Elsa nears landfall on Cuba

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News