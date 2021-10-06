Muscatine City Council to discuss dog ban

This month, the Muscatine City Council is planning to discuss the city’s ban on pit bull breeds of dogs. The discussion was originally going to take place in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, discussion was postponed until the council meetings opened up again so the public could give input.

The Council will hold a special meeting Oct. 28 to allow for public input on proposed changes to the city ordinance banning the ownership of pit bulls. During the regular Muscatine City Council meeting, the Council members agreed to have a discussion on proposed changes to the city ordinance banning the ownership of pit bull dogs during its Oct. 14 in-depth meeting, but scheduled the Oct. 28 meeting for public input.

According to City Administrator Carol Webb, who set up a schedule for the Council to consider striking the ban on pit bulls, the Oct. 14 meeting will be used for city staff to give presentations of research on both sides of the issue rather than take public input. The Oct. 28 meeting will specifically be to get input from the community. The public can also give comment during three readings that would be required to strike the ordinance, if a motion is approved by council. If the council begins the process of changing the ordinance, the first reading of the changes would be during the Nov. 18 meeting to give staff adequate time to evaluate public comments.