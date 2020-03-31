Muscatine County has first COVID-19 death; Rock Island County has 5 new cases

Muscatine County has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the number of cases in Scott and Rock Island counties continued to rise Tuesday.
The release also reported an additional 73 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including two people between 41 and 60 and one between 61 and 80 in Muscatine County.
“This is sad for our county, and it makes my heart hurt for this individual, this individual’s family, their friends and co-workers and all their connections,” Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “It’s terrible. It’s terrible for each person in the United States and the world who is experiencing loss because of COVID-19.”
Iowa now has a total of 497 confirmed cases, 16 in Muscatine County, while there were two new cases reported in Scott County for a total of 18. Also, in Iowa there have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 937 new cases of COVID-9 in Illinois, including 26 additional deaths.
In Rock Island County, there were five new cases announced, with all being hospitalized, giving the county a total of 16 positive cases.
Nita Ludwig, Rock Island County Health Administrator called Pritzker’s announcement a “precaution, just as we heard from the White House (Sunday) to extend it out until April 30 to continue to try to flatten the curve and to make sure the health care resources are there for those that get more seriously ill and need them.”
The IDPH reported that Ford and Ogle counties are also now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to 99 years.
Though the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has predicted the coronavirus will peak on April 16 in Illlinois and April 18 in Iowa both county health officials cautioned against any predictions.
“Since we have relatively few cases in the Quad-Cities, it’s hard to determine,” said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department. “Then again a good representation of the curve can be seen on the Johns Hopkins site. It appears to be still trending upward.”
He noted he read an article that stated "all models are wrong but some are useful."
"So when predicting when a peak might be is beyond my capability," Rivers said.
“We certainly are seeing the cases increase in Rock Island County and I think in Scott County as well,” Ludwig said. “But again no one knows when it will peak and decline, but I hope with the actions that we are taking … that that will be flattening the curve so we will see a decline as soon as possible.”
Currently, most cases are being transmitted by community spread, Rivers said.
"We all need to remember our social distancing," he said, "even in families.
"Wash your hands, cover your cough, cover your sneeze," he said repeating fundamentals stated many times over. "The more you use those techniques the less likely you are to acquire the virus, no matter the source."
Dave Hotle of the Muscatine Journal contributed to this report.
