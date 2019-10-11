MUSCATINE – While the official results won’t be announced until next week, the city of Muscatine video “It’s In the Water” had the most votes with 9,000 when the contest ended at 5 p.m. Friday, more than 2,000 more votes than the next closest competitor Arnold’s Park.
If Muscatine is officially determined to have won the contest, in addition to bragging rights, Muscatine will have its water tower transformed by Iowa artist Laura Palmer. Palmer’s father designed the current water tower. The city will work with her to determine a logo to include on a water tower wrap valued at $25,000.
Erika Cox, director of employee and community relations for Muscatine Power and Water, who had been promoting the contest, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the contest during the Iowa State Fair this year. Muscatine and 26 other cities from across the state submitted video entries that were judged on Facebook. According to the rules of the contest, the video with the most votes wins.
In a previous interview, Cox said if Muscatine wins, a logo will be designed that shows Muscatine in a positive light. The current logo on the side of Muscatine’s water tower is “Pearl of the Mississippi.”
Cox said repainting the mural on the side of the water tower was already in the 2020 budget for the city, but if the city wins, the state will pay for the job. She said when Reynolds announced the contest during the Iowa State Fair, it seemed like a natural fit.
The production of the video was aided by dozens of community residents, businesses and organizations, including Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Muscatine, National Pearl Button Museum and Muscatine County Conservation.
