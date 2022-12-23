 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine home a total loss after Friday morning fire

  • Updated
A fire on Friday morning destroyed a Muscatine home, though no people were reported injured.

Muscatine firefighters went around 7:46 a.m. to 118 W. 9th St. to investigate a report of a fire in the back of a residence, according to a news release from the Muscatine Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke rising from the rear of the home.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 9:33 a.m. and prevented it from spreading to other structures, the release states. Crews remained on scene to prevent the fire from rekindling.

A man and at least two dogs were in the residence when the fire occurred, the release states. The person got out of the home with one of the dogs, but could not get the other. That second dog remained missing as of about 1 p.m.

Though no injuries were reported among residents or firefighters, the Red Cross was assisting the people who lived in the home.

The release did not specify how many people lived at the residence.

The fire department estimated the cost of the damage at about $150,000 and the home was considered a total loss.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but its cause remained under investigation Friday, the release states.

Friday’s wintry conditions made fighting the fire more challenging, the release states.

The wind fanned the flames, and the cold caused the runoff water from firefighting efforts to freeze, creating hazardous icy conditions, the release states. Firefighters also had to be wary of hoses and other equipment freezing.

The site of the fire is on a hill, and Muscatine sent public works crews to put salt and sand on the ice, the release states.

The fire department, however, still warned people to avoid the area until temperatures were warm enough for the salt and other ice removal efforts to be effective.

The Muscatine Police Department; Muscatine Emergency Management; the Fruitland and Wilton fire departments; and 1-800-BOARDUP all also helped Muscatine’s firefighters at the scene.

