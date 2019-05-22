A potential catastrophe for Muscatine-Louisa Drainage District 13 may end up being beneficial for Louisa County.
Following a meeting Wednesday, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner reported that it appears state and federal disaster assistance programs will be available to the drainage district and to other public agencies in Louisa County. The drainage district needs the assistance to keep its pumps running and staff working, hopefully averting a serious groundwater flood, which they warned of Tuesday night.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Iowa Homeland Security/Emergency Management representatives met with trustees of Drainage District #13, other drainage district officials and Louisa County officials to review the problems facing Drainage District #13 and Louisa County and possible solutions.
Earlier, at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Assistant Louisa County Auditor Selena Gerst had said that Muscatine County officials were asking Louisa County to release around $29,000 in drainage seepage funds because of financial pressure on the drainage district.
Gerst said Muscatine County Treasurer Amy Zybarth had contacted Louisa County officials to learn what they knew about seepage money for the drainage district.
She had apparently then reported that the district had spent much of its remaining Fiscal Year 2019 budget in a fight to keep groundwater from rising as the nearby Mississippi River flooded.
Zybarth had told the Louisa County officials the drainage district was in danger of being forced to shut off its pumps and lay off its two-member staff by October because of funding issues.
The trigger for the funding problem came from high utility bills in April and May as the district struggled to keep the groundwater down. Gerst said the district had received a $40,000 utility bill from Eastern Iowa REC.
She said Wednesday the district was current with its bills now, but worried about upcoming months, especially if the river stayed up or additional rain caused more flooding.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, which news reporters were not allowed to attend, Turner provided an update. Turner, who is serving as the county’s interim emergency services coordinator until coordinator-designee Brian Hall is officially hired, said the meeting extended beyond the effort to help Drainage District 13.
“The primary purpose was to make sure we met the threshold for activating state and federal level assistance and we did,” he said, explaining that likely meant a disaster declaration will be issued that will cover damages incurred by public agencies.
For Drainage District 13 that will probably mean the costs it has incurred for fighting the high water will be reimbursable. However, Turner said the declaration will likely not come for several weeks, meaning the district will need to find alternative funding in the interim.
Turner said he was called out of Wednesday’s meeting for a time, so did not know all the options provided to the drainage district trustees, but said one called for the district to see a no-interest loan.
He said the loan could then be listed as a flood expense and be repaid by disaster funding once the expected declaration is made.
Meanwhile, damages incurred by other public agencies could also be covered by any declaration. Some of those, such as damages reported by Louisa County Conservation Board Director Katie Hammond, helped propel the county past the roughly $43,000 damage threshold needed for the declaration, Turner said.
Although other public agencies may not have reported damages, Turner said they could still file later if those damages are discovered.
Drainage District 13 Chair Rodd McNeal did not return a call seeking comment.
FEMA and HIS officials will hold a Muscatine County public agency meeting on Thursday to determine if there has been enough damage for a presidential declaration there.
