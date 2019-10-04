MUSCATINE – “We’re in it to win it,” says Erika Cox, director of customer and Technology Experience for Muscatine Power and Water regarding the statewide contest Muscatine is currently in for a custom water tower graphic wrap. She means it.
Almost every hour Cox checks the Facebook page set up by the Iowa Finance Authority to see how Muscatine’s video “Immerse Yourself in Muscatine” is doing. On Friday morning, the video was in second place of the 24 communities that submitted a video for popular vote after being as low as eighth place. Cox excitedly commented that Muscatine was only 72 votes behind first place
“It will be a big win for us and a good savings for our customer owners if we can have someone else pay for the wrap,” she said.
Cox said if the city wins the contest, it will partner with an artist who will design the graphic wrap. She said the goal is to show Muscatine in a positive light. The current logo on the side of Muscatine’s water tower is “Pearl of the Mississippi.” Cox says a graphic wrap is worth up to $25,000.
The contest runs until 5 p.m. Oct. 11. The winner will be announced Oct. 14. It is a pure popular vote and the video with the highest number of likes will win.
Cox said repainting the mural on the side of the water tower was already in the 2020 budget for the city, but if the city wins, the state will pay for the job. She said when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the contest during the Iowa State Fair, it seemed like a natural fit.
The production of the video was aided by dozens of community residents, businesses and organizations, including Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Muscatine, National Pearl Button Museum and Muscatine County Conservation.
For people to vote go to www.mpw.org/votenow. A Facebook page is required to vote. Votes are not limited to Muscatine and people can vote as often as once a day. Cox also encourages people to share links on posts on their social media sites and web pages.
