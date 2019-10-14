MUSCATINE — It did not come as much of a surprise to Muscatine Power and Water employment and community relations director Erika Cox, but she received an email Monday morning from the Iowa Finance Authority congratulating Muscatine on its victory in the “It’s in the Water” contest.
On Friday, when the contest set up by the authority came to an end, Muscatine was in the lead and about 1200 votes ahead of second-place Arnold’s Park. On Monday it was made official that Muscatine beat the 23 other communities entered in the contest and won a custom water tower wrap worth about $25,000. The contest required a submission of a video to be judged and was a popular vote contest with the video getting the most votes winning.
“The community support for this was overwhelming,” Cox said. “I was really excited. One of the things about Muscatine is when they put their minds to something, they have a way of having the entire community come together to meet their goal.”
Muscatine’s video, “Immerse Yourself in Muscatine,” received over 9,000 votes. The city will have its water tower transformed by artist and Muscatine native Laura Palmer. Palmer’s father designed the current water tower logo. There is no idea when the logo design will begin or when the project to add the wrap to the tower will get underway.
Throughout the contest, Cox said, the match was a toss up, with first place changing off between Muscatine, Arnold’s Park and Colfax.
Cox believes the win comes back to community pride and excitement. She said Muscatine wanted to win and made it happen.
Cox said repainting the mural on the side of the water tower was already in the 2020 budget for the city. She said when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the contest during the Iowa State Fair, it seemed like a natural fit.
The production of the video was aided by dozens of community residents, businesses and organizations, including Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Muscatine, National Pearl Button Museum and Muscatine County Conservation.
