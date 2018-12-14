Yes, the 34th annual Holiday Stroll was my first.
In some ways, it hearkened me back to a much different time. A slower and more family-oriented time. And the term slower is not meant negatively.
This is a world that moves too fast these days. Too fast for its own good most of the time. Too fast for the good of the people in it, too – especially, the kids.
It was super cold last Friday — that 28 degrees sure felt like 18 or less. That, of course, can happen in December. So can rain and sleet and snow. And apparently, even fog. At least there was none of those last Friday.
What most amazed me were all the families, the kids in strollers, the people on the streets. It was hard to accurately gauge the crowds, as many people went inside the stores to shop, or the restaurants to eat. The advantage there, of course, was they also stayed warm.
Still, this seemed like a pretty cool event — no pun intended. Most people seemed to be having a good time. And having school kids, whether it be Louise School of Dance, or the Central Middle School Orchestra, or the artwork done by the various school art clubs near the tree, were all good things to see and hear.
The horse-drawn carriage on the street near the Merrill Hotel, where Santa and Mrs. Claus looked plenty authentic, was a nice touch, too.
Any improvement ideas for the stroll, send them our way.
Here’s a few of mine.
Maybe carolers from various churches, or school choirs strolling and singing would add something. It’s also a great way to promote the school district. Maybe more downtown sales on that night might help. Or even a window decorating contest.
I do expect the paper to be involved again next year and involved earlier, too. That, too, would help.
Still, the Holiday Stroll does not happen everywhere. And I am sure there are lots of downtowns that wished they had it, especially the tradition of the stroll.
I continue to meet people in the town. And one thing becomes very clear: People really care about this town. It all begins there. Without that, you have apathy and apathy is like a lingering cold. No fun and no good.
A sports thought
From time to time I may sneak a sports thought or two in here. I am, after all, a former sports writer.
I also have been a Chicago White Sox fan my entire life. I used to say, it taught my family members to be individuals in what turned into a Cub/Cardinal area where we grew up.
All that being said, I must admit I, too, was shocked when former White Sox Harold Baines was picked for the Baseball Hall of Fame. I never saw that coming – even if it was the Veterans Committee that selected him. I will give him credit for 22 years, 1600 RBIs and 394 career home runs along with a .285 career batting average, most of it accomplished on a bad knee. But I did not see him making the Hall. To his credit, Baines did not campaign for it. And it is probably unfair he is being bashed by many, when all he did was play and later coach in the game. Still, in terms of credentials, he would not have gotten my vote.
