Louisa County’s elected officials should get a 3 percent salary increase, the Louisa County Compensation Board agreed last week. The board will present its recommendation to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The supervisors have the option of accepting the recommendation or reducing it equally for all the officials. The raises would go into effect Jul. 1 at the start of the new fiscal year.
If the 3 percent raise is accepted, the current $27,520 annual salary of supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin would go up a little over $825 to around $28,345.
County attorney Adam Parsons would see his current annual salary of $65,124 climb by almost 1,954 to $67,078; while sheriff Brad Turner would see a $2,219 boost from his current annual salary of $73,980 to around $76,199.
Auditor Sandi Elliott, treasurer Vick Frank and recorder-elect Tammy Hayes will each see their annual salaries of $52,461 increase by a little over $1,573, raising their annual pay to around $54,034.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.