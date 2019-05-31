MUSCATINE — Work on Phase 4B of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project has steadily continued despite the wet weather with underground work set to begin next week on Iowa Avenue from the #7 Alley to the 8th Street intersection.
Underground subcontractor KMA Excavating has completed work in the 200 block of East 8th Street and the 700 block of Sycamore with the 100 block of East 8th expected to be completed by the first of next week. Prime contractor KE Flatwork,Inc., has already started prepping these three blocks for paving and that is expected to begin around June 17.
The next portion of Phase 4B will involve Iowa Avenue and 8th Street up to the Chestnut Street intersection. Work should begin in the Iowa Avenue intersection with 8th Street early next week and progress south on Iowa Avenue toward the #7 Alley before moving up 8th toward Chestnut Street.
The contractor anticipates underground work to be completed on Iowa Avenue the first week of July with a temporary pavement put in place for the Fourth of July holiday. Paving of the intersection and sidewalks will be completed after the holiday.
