On Sunday, Oct. 20, the various public safety services of Muscatine invite people of all ages to their Public Safety Open House, located at the Public Safety Building, 312 E. 5th St., from 12-3 p.m.
For several years now, the Muscatine Fire Department, Police Department and County Joint Communications have been putting on this open house to teach important skills as well as inspire an interest in public safety services through its many hands-on demonstrations.
Fire Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer explained that the skills demonstrations offered at the open house can “really open up a person’s eyes, as well as save lives. Parents can pass on what they learn to their kids, and younger attendees can get excited about all of our public safety factions, not just fire safety.”
Last year, about 400 Muscatine citizens attended the event, and Chief Ronzheimer hopes to get just as much support from the public for this year’s open house.
One of the most notable demonstrations of the event is the smoke house, a model house that teaches children how to crawl through and safely exit a smoke-filled environment. The event will also feature a hands-only CPR skills station and a ventilation prop station, which shows the importance of closing a bedroom door to prevent heat and smoke transfer.
You have free articles remaining.
Some of the other activities and demonstrations at the open house include a tour of the fire station, meet and greets with fire department members and a K-9 officer, a live burn cell demonstration, a DNA and fingerprint station for children, a Special Response Team weapons display, and much more.
“It’s just a great opportunity for the public to come in and see just what public safety is all about,” Chief Ronzheimer adds, “The skills learned at our event really do make a difference and save lives.”
The mobile training trailer, “What You Don’t See,” will also be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be open for those 18 and older. The props within the trailer will be used to help teach attendees the meaning of various signs, symbols and clothing relating to drug culture while also shining a light on common hiding spots for drugs.
The trailer is sponsored by the Muscatine County Impact of Substance Use Task Force. The trailer will also be available at Central Middle School from 4:15 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, West Middle School on Oct. 22, and Muscatine High School on Oct. 23. The trailer will be available at Muscatine High School again on Oct. 24, from 1:45-3:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.