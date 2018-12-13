WILTON —The Grinch is doing a number on a sewer in downtown Wilton, but the city and several businesses are working together to perform a Christmas miracle.
City Administrator Chris Ball reported to the city council Monday night a sewer collapse occurred Wednesday, Dec. 5 on Fourth Street in front of the Junction Grill and Bar at 110 East Fourth Street, and as a result the sewer line is being replaced along the entire block of Fourth Street to City Hall.
Visu-Sewer of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, has been examining the city's sewer lines via closed circuit television. Ball said Visu-Sewer was preparing the line for relining when the collapse happened. "Visu-Sewer camera-ed the rest of the line and realized it was collapsing in another spot," Ball said. "They advised us to tear up the rest of the sewer and fix it."
Ball said Phelps Cleaning of Muscatine was called to clean up the resulting mess in the Junction's basement. "Visu-Sewer picked up the tab for that," said Ball. "They helped us as much as they could."
Ball added Triple B Construction of Wilton repaired the collapse. "It really came together as well as it could," he said.
Ball estimated the cost of replacing the one block of sewer line and repairing the torn up pavement at around $125,000.
In other business Monday night, the council rescheduled its Dec. 24 meeting to Friday, Dec. 21, to be a telephone meeting for the purpose of paying bills.
