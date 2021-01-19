NAACP, LULAC seek details on Davenport's push for public safety tax levy

"This is a long-game conversation, and quite frankly we don’t expect instant action this year," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said. "The conversations about law enforcement reform and social justice are great conversations … and we have this ongoing dialogue" with the NAACP, LULAC and others "about what better looks like in our community ..., but at the end of the day, if our community wants augmented services, whatever that means … we have no way to provide it --- including neighborhood-based and community-based policing -- without cutting something else."

Under the city's proposal, a supplemental tax levy of $1 per $1,000 in valuation would generate about $4.6 million annually, increasing the Davenport Police Department's budget 16% and equating to approximately 40 new officers.

However, Spiegel stressed the proposed levy would apply to both police and fire, both of which has seen increased calls for service.

"As the third largest city in the state, we have unique challenges and unique opportunities, too," Spiegel said. "When you’re capped and you don’t even have the power to ask your voters what they're expectations are for public safety services and how they're willing to support that, that’s our starting position."