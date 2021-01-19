NAACP, LULAC seek details on Davenport's push for public safety tax levy

Davenport social justice groups say they're reserving judgment and seeking more details about an effort by Davenport city officials to persuade state lawmakers to allow cities to raise taxes to add public safety personnel.
Members of the Davenport branches of the NAACP and League of United Latin American Citizens met Tuesday to discuss the proposal.
Both groups said they were waiting to take an official position until after meeting with city police and administration officials to gain a better understanding of the city's proposal and future plans.
The proposal comes at a time of increasing calls for criminal justice and policing reforms, including the so-called "defund the police" slogan that supports shifting funding away from "excessive policing" toward other agencies, programs and services to help prevent, reduce, de-escalate and respond to nonviolent crime, such as mental health and addiction counseling.
"I will say this, the NAACP supports community-based programs that will better enhance public safety," said Michael Guster, president of the Davenport-based NAACP chapter. "We are more about community-based programs that will enhance public safety, instead of more police. We just want to try to make sure we work with the city to get more programs that are more community-based and cooperate and do what we can to make Davenport a better community."
Jazmin Newton, president of Davenport LULAC Council 10, said the council has been working with Davenport and Bettendorf police and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office "to form a partnership to all work together on various issues."
Davenport aldermen last week approved the city's legislative priorities for 2021. New among the list of priorities is a request to allow Iowa cities to raise a new, dedicated tax for the purpose of increasing public safety personnel.
City officials say Iowa’s metropolitan cities saw a 30% increase in violent crime rates — including homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults — in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Davenport saw a 48% increase in shots fired and a 75% increase in non-fatal shootings over that same period.
Davenport police have made internal changes to respond to the increase in violent crimes, such as creating a Gun Crime Unit, but "they are doing so with little additional resources," city staff wrote in an issue paper.
State law caps the city’s General Fund tax levy, making it increasingly difficult to provide more public safety resources, city officials said. Public safety costs account for about 61% of Davenport's annual budget.
The tax levy has been capped at $8.10 per $1,000 in valuation since the late 1980s.
"This is a long-game conversation, and quite frankly we don’t expect instant action this year," City Administrator Corri Spiegel said. "The conversations about law enforcement reform and social justice are great conversations … and we have this ongoing dialogue" with the NAACP, LULAC and others "about what better looks like in our community ..., but at the end of the day, if our community wants augmented services, whatever that means … we have no way to provide it --- including neighborhood-based and community-based policing -- without cutting something else."
Under the city's proposal, a supplemental tax levy of $1 per $1,000 in valuation would generate about $4.6 million annually, increasing the Davenport Police Department's budget 16% and equating to approximately 40 new officers.
However, Spiegel stressed the proposed levy would apply to both police and fire, both of which has seen increased calls for service.
"As the third largest city in the state, we have unique challenges and unique opportunities, too," Spiegel said. "When you’re capped and you don’t even have the power to ask your voters what they're expectations are for public safety services and how they're willing to support that, that’s our starting position."
The new tax levy would be subject to a reverse referendum, whereby residents could petition for a vote to overturn the increase.
Davenport's 2021 state legislative priorities also include requesting state funding for the creation of a juvenile assessment center, which Spiegel said "is an equally important conversation."
The center would provide a "coordinated, multi-agency, single entry site" that would provide early identification, intervention, access and navigation to appropriate services for at-risk youth and families, according to a city issue paper.