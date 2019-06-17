EAST MOLINE – The Denver-based folk rocker Nathaniel Rateliff will bring his R&B band The Night Sweats to The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., for a show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with opener Hiss Golden Messenger.
Of the 40-year-old St. Louis native, a 2018 review at rollingstone.com said Rateliff shows “the appeal – and power – of rustic-white-dude soul. Rateliff looked like Garth Hudson, and his woodsy take on vintage Southern R&B was on point enough to get him signed to iconic Memphis label Stax Records. But his self-titled 2015 debut with the Night Sweats was about more than reverent growling.
“Rateliff, who started his career playing folk and alt-rock, brought raw introspection to songs like the hit 'S.O.B.,' a barroom freak-out about his struggles with alcoholism,” Rolling Stone said on the occasion of his new record, which he promoted last year with a tour that played Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa.
“Unsurprisingly, Rateliff doubles down on roadhouse retro for 'Tearing at the Seams,' his second album with the Night Sweats,” and the review called him “a brooding party animal” and big Leonard Cohen fan.
A Paste magazine review said the band’s self-titled debut in 2015 was a “surprise hit, recasting the previously folk-leaning Rateliff as a soul shouter with a big, gruff voice and a band that cooked.
“Because there were no expectations, the Denver singer could do pretty much whatever he wanted, and the album reflected that: it was loose, catchy and sounded like he and the band he had recruited were having fun playing a version of the music that Rateliff used to sing to pass the time and entertain his coworkers while doing day jobs involving manual labor,” Paste said.
Tickets for the Rust Belt concert are $40, available at eventbrite.com. For more information, visit www.nathanielrateliff.com.
