National and state officials urge people to stay home. But hundreds of golfers are hitting the links in Davenport and Bettendorf

Kenton Thissen finished working his irons Monday afternoon at Duck Creek Golf Course's driving range before he pulled his Taylor Made M-3 driver from a carry bag.
"I feel like I can keep a safe distance from people and get in some practice," said the 14-year-old freshman from Davenport Assumption High School. "It was a nice day and I wanted to be outside."
Thissen surveyed the busy range, where five other golfers — from a polished middle-aged man to a couple of teenage hackers home from college — enjoyed a few moments in the sunshine and near-65-degree temperature.
The threat of COVID-19 seemed farther away than the longest par-5, even though just across a river Illinois closed all public and private golf courses March 27.
Iowa's links are open and a popular spot. Duck Creek Golf Pro Matt Hasley said 130 golfers teed off by 3:30 p.m. Monday, while Palmer Hills Assistant Pro Alex Grell said 151 paid fees to play.
"I'm not sure that this is our best day overall — but it is one of the best," Grell said. "We are keeping things clean and wiped down. On a day like today people just want to get out."
A number of men and women at Palmer Hills and Duck Creek said they were either off work or took a break from working from home. Six of 10 people interviewed said they were from Illinois and came over to golf.
Kyle Peterson and his foursome was waiting at tee No. 1 when Thissen started hitting his driver. The 29-year-old lives in Moline and had already played 10 rounds of golf this year.
"We played on the Illinois side six or seven times," he said. "This is our fourth time in Davenport. Of course, I guess we won't be playing in Illinois anytime soon."
Peterson said he thinks it is possible to keep some social distance during a round of golf.
"It's just good to get out in the fresh air," he said.
Ellis Carson said while Iowa State University is shut down he was "looking for something to do" with some friends from Rock Island.
"I'm just a casual golfer," the 19-year-old said after trying his 7-iron. "On the driving range you can keep a good distance from people. "It's just hard to be inside all the time."
Like his counterpart at Palmer Hills, Hasley said the staff at the course is following some guidelines.
"We're wiping down carts every time they come in from the range and we are keeping our distance," he said. "We have stressed safety."
