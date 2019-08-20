UPDATE: At 9:01 a.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Rock Island to Alpha, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts. The strongest winds are located around Milan moving east northeast.
IMPACT: Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include Moline, Rock Island, East Moline, Kewanee, Cambridge, Silvis, Geneseo, Colona, Milan, Coal Valley, Galva, Orion, Atkinson, Viola, Sheffield, Annawan, Woodhull, Matherville, Alpha and Sherrard.
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 9:45 a.m. for Rock Island, Mercer and Henry counties in Illinois.
At 8:51 a.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Moline to New Windsor, moving east at 40 mph.
UPDATE: From the National Weather Service: A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 9 a.m. for Rock Island, Mercer, Henry counties in Illinois and Louisa and Muscatine counties in Iowa.
At 8:07 a.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Illinois City to near Joy to near Rozetta, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD: 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE: Radar indicated.
IMPACT: Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include Muscatine, Monmouth, Aledo, Wapello, Oquawka, Milan, Burgess, Orion, Mediapolis, Fruitland, Viola, Morning Sun, Woodhull, Millersburg, Matherville, New Boston, Alpha, Sherrard, Keithsburg and Grandview.
This includes Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 31 and 33.
EARLIER REPORT: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the following counties in Iowa:
Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott.
Illinois counties included in the watch are Mercer, Rock Island, Whiteside and Henry.
The watch will be in effect from 6:15 a.m. until 3 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for northwestern Louisa County and western Muscatine County until 7:30 a.m.
The main hazards are 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.