Natural gas bills for Quad-Cities customers could go up this winter. Here’s why.

MidAmerican’s 774,000 natural gas customers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and South Dakota can likely expect their total bills to go up 46%-96% this winter.

Natural gas market prices have more than doubled since this time last year, according to a news release from Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy, because of global demand coupled with limited production and inventory.

MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood said the price increases would not affect electric customers.

Alliant Energy spokesperson Morgan Hawk said the company was closely monitoring global natural gas markets, but the company also expected prices to go up.

Hawk said it’s difficult to anticipate the impact on customers because of constant shifts in the natural gas global markets, but customers could take steps to conserve energy now to lower their heating bill.

Madison, Wis.,-based Alliant Energy serves 225,000 natural gas customers in Iowa and 195,000 in Wisconsin, according to Hawk.

According to the New York Times, prices for natural gas spiked sharply outside the U.S., as more companies turned to natural gas for an energy source that produces fewer emissions than coal.