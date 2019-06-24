Several free activities — including all concerts — are part of the U.S. Navy's fourth Navy Week in the Quad-Cities, culminating in this weekend's Quad City Air Show, headlined by the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron the Blue Angels.
Events began on Tuesday, but several still remain on Thursday and Friday. Among scheduled events in the Navy's premier public-outreach program are:
Navy Weeks play a vital role in connecting the American public with an array of sailors, assets and equipment, according to a Navy Week release.
“It’s the fourth Quad-Cities Navy Week in our program’s history,” said Lt. John Stevens, Navy Week program manager. “We periodically come back to markets where we’ve had past success with our program in order to sustain our relationship with the community and forge new bonds we hope will endure into the future.” The Q-C has hosted Navy Weeks in 2009, 2011 and 2015.
- Thursday, June 27, 12:30-2 p.m.: The Navy Band will perform at the “Summer Sweets” event, which celebrates the mid-point of the Summer Reading program at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St.
- Thursday, June 27, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.: The River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, will feature a pre-game concert by the Navy Band Great Lakes, ball delivery by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots and first pitches thrown out by the Navy Flag Officer, Rear Admiral Pennington; Commanding Officer of USS The Sullivans; and the Commanding Officer of USS Sioux City.
- Friday, June 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Representatives from the Naval History and Heritage Command will bring displays and share information about the Navy’s history and tradition at the Putnam Museum.
- Friday, June 28, noon-1 p.m.: A presentation to the Davenport Noon Optimists will include representative(s) from the USS The Sullivans and Kelly Ann Sullivan-Loughren, at RiverCenter North, 136 East 3rd St., 2nd Floor, Illinois/Ohio Rooms, Davenport.
- Friday, June 28, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.: The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble will perform at Bass Street Landing, off 17th Street, Moline.
For a complete schedule of Navy Week activities, visit outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Quad-Cities.
