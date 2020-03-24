Need a job? Openings exist, despite -- or because of -- COVID-19

They’re looking for forklift and truck drivers, packing and assembly workers, plant managers and engineers, she said.

The challenge for people seeking work is to know what employers need, Paula M. Arends, workforce innovation director for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, said.

“What do people need the most now, and how can you help them get it?” she said.

Grocery stores, carry-out food companies, drug stores, hardware stores and security services are or may see an increased call for their services, she said.

“In the past couple of days, some employers are offering increased pay for new and existing workers,” Arends said. “Clearly, the openings we see growing right now are in jobs that have a lot of contact with the public. There is a risk involved, and individuals who work in these roles need to ensure that they are following the health recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) closely.”

For those whose skill sets are not in demand right now while the pandemic is underway, Arends suggested readying the cover letter and the resume, researching potential employers and other proactive activities.