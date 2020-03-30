88 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports there are 88 additional new positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases.

There also have been two COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours — one elderly adult (81+) from Linn County and one elderly adult (81+) from Washington County.

There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:

• Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

• Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)