The disturbing level of synthetic toxins now found in every baby born in America.
Profound and lasting changes to Earth caused by humans, from the devastated Great Barrier Reef in Australia to the concrete seawalls that now cover more than 60% of mainland coastal China.
These are three topics that will be addressed in a new Quad-Cities Environmental Film Series that will debut at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport, and continue on various Sundays through April 26.
The first film, "Biggest Little Farm" follows a couple through their successes and failures as they work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Over the years, the desolate land they purchase begins to thrive and is transformed.
The five-part series is being funded through at least 2022 by the Joyce and Tony Singh Foundation, with help from the Eagle View chapter of the Sierra Club, River Action Inc. and Nahant Marsh Education Center.
Tony and Joyce Singh, of rural LeClaire, are concerned and committed environmentalists who have funded several initiatives in the Quad-Cities aimed at curbing climate change and promoting biodiversity.
"I'm really excited about this," said Singh, managing director of The Singh Group/Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. "This is a good investment for the community. We expect it to become a cornerstone of what goes on in the community — that people come to expect it," he said of the series.
You have free articles remaining.
For 13 years the Sierra Club sponsored an Environmental Film Fest, but its sponsorship was suspended three years ago when the project became too expensive.
The new effort will be different in that there will be only one film per day so as not to overwhelm audiences, and each will be accompanied by an introduction or talk at the end of the film by someone in the Quad-Cities with expertise on the film topic.
The idea is to see the movies with "a community of people for a more enhanced experience," Kathy Wine, executive director of River Action, said.
All films will be shown at 4 p.m. on Sundays, a time judged to have the fewest conflicts, she said. The cost is $5 for adults, $2 for students and $20 for a season ticket, available online at riveraction.org.
Instrumental in helping the planning group select the films was Linda Cook, a reporter and movie reviewer for the Quad-City Times, who also is a member of a national critics group that screens and reviews documentaries. She has seen the films and provided the committee with synopses and her opinions, Wine said.
Key considerations for selection were that the films be current, as conditions change rapidly, and that at least some involve young people, Wine said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.