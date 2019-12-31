Environmental writer Doug Peacock will speak Feb. 29 at the 2nd annual Oberholtzer Awards at The Bend Event Center, East Moline. The event is a fundraiser for Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport, and recognizes people who have made significant contributions to conservaiton.

FILMS IN THE SERIES

In addition to "Biggest Little Farm," a 2018 documentary that is regarded as uplifting, other films are:

• "Overload: America's Toxic Love Story," Feb. 23.

Before starting a family, Soozie Eastman, daughter of an industrial chemical distributor, embarks on a journey to find out the levels of toxins in her body and explores if there is anything she or anyone else can do to change them.

• "The Brower Youth Awards" and "shorts" of conservation activists, March 5.

Brower awards go to young people who have brought new life into the environmental movement through their ideas and actions. They are presented by the Earth Island Institute, of Berkeley, California.

Award winners in 2019 fought the development of a coal plant in West Oakland, Calif.; led a nationwide climate strike from Minneapolis; organized a youth environmental movement in Minnesota; worked to ban pesticides in schools from a home base in Hawaii; investigated chemicals that lead to cancer from a home in New Jersey; and challenged oil refinery pollution in a low income community in Los Angeles.

• "Honeyland," April 5.

A 2019 Macedonian documentary about a beekeeper's work in a remote village in North Macedonia.

In its initial moments, the film seems like a singular, focused tale: a portrait of a woman performing a near-forgotten art of honey-harvesting, according to a review in The New York Times. "But this is the kind of nonfiction film that gets at much bigger truths about the tragic ways in which any environment, no matter how remote, can be thrown off balance by greed," according to the review.

• "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch," a four-years-in-the-making feature documentary film about humans' massive re-engineering Earth.

At the intersection of art and science, the film witnesses a critical moment in geological history — bringing a provocative and unforgettable experience of our species’ breadth and impact.