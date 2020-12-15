New I-74 becoming two-way on Friday

The Iowa-bound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge soon will carry Illinois-bound vehicles, too.

Dividers have been in place since the new westbound span opened in November in anticipation of two-way traffic. The one finished bridge is wider at 72 feet than both spans of the old bridge combined.

The old Illinois-bound span still will be used for those heading downtown.

Beginning Friday, weather permitting, Iowa motorists who wish to get to downtown Moline will use the old bridge from ramps at State and Grant streets in downtown Bettendorf.

Vehicles heading for Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road and Interstate 280 in Moline will use the new bridge from Middle Road and north of Middle in Iowa.

The head-to-head traffic on the new westbound span will continue until the new eastbound span opens in late 2021, though the Iowa DOT indicates some access changes are likely in early 2021.