New Lipnick exhibit opens Saturday at the Figge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Explore Jewish tradition, pop culture and the experiences of local ceramic artist Robert Lipnick with a new exhibit opening Saturday at the Figge Art Museum.

“Robert Lipnick: Mountains, Faces, Stories and Stacks,” sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and Schafer Interiors, will be on display through Nov. 8 in the second-floor Lewis Gallery at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Lipnick is best known for his ceramic Judaica series pieces, which incorporate religious and secular imagery on their surfaces, such as the tablets of the Ten Commandments, the Temple, and Noah’s Ark.

These symbols are painted in glaze on objects such as seder plates, menorahs and spice boxes, which not only make visually interesting sculptures, but functional objects used in the ritual ceremonies of the Jewish faith, the release states.

Not all of the symbols are immediately definable, however, such as his use of the triangle.