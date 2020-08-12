New Lipnick exhibit opens Saturday at the Figge

Explore Jewish tradition, pop culture and the experiences of local ceramic artist Robert Lipnick with a new exhibit opening Saturday at the Figge Art Museum.
“Robert Lipnick: Mountains, Faces, Stories and Stacks,” sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and Schafer Interiors, will be on display through Nov. 8 in the second-floor Lewis Gallery at the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Lipnick is best known for his ceramic Judaica series pieces, which incorporate religious and secular imagery on their surfaces, such as the tablets of the Ten Commandments, the Temple, and Noah’s Ark.
These symbols are painted in glaze on objects such as seder plates, menorahs and spice boxes, which not only make visually interesting sculptures, but functional objects used in the ritual ceremonies of the Jewish faith, the release states.
Not all of the symbols are immediately definable, however, such as his use of the triangle.
“The triangular form you see in this exhibit is one that has been a constant in my work; it is my archetypal image. Is it a mountain, a tablet, a wave, a corner of a star, a roof, a design element or all of these?” Lipnick said, in the release. “These associations: natural, literary, spiritual and secular are what interest me.”
“Mountains, Faces, Stories, and Stacks” features large ceramic pieces in a site-specific configuration on exhibit for the first time, according to the release. His most recent body of work challenges the viewer to discern meaning from their emblematic forms, the release states, which alongside Lipnick’s more familiar ceramic series, offers some insight into his artistic practice.
Lipnick, who has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Notre Dame, has taught at Scott and Clinton Community Colleges, Marycrest College, and more, according to the release. In addition to previous exhibits at the Figge, Lipnick also has had pieces displayed at the Minneapolis Art Institute and the Jewish Museum in New York City.
Admission to the museum is free through Aug. 21 as part of its 15th anniversary celebration.
Lipnick, along with some other area ceramic artists, will be part of a virtual artist panel at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, and to register for the panel, visit figgeartmuseum.org.
