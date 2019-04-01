More than 10,000 Quad-City veterans will be served by a new, state-of-the-art outpatient clinic in Davenport.
Local and state leaders celebrated the new VA clinic Monday.
"We were busting at the seams at the other location for our primary care providers, and we wanted to offer more services for the veterans here in the Quad-Cities," clinical manager Cindy McGee said.
The renovation cost $4.2 million, said Iowa City VA public affairs officer Bryan Clark, and the VA signed a 20-year lease with the property. The facility was first announced in November 2016.
Among the new services at the West Locust Street location are audiology, ophthalmology, physical therapy, podiatry, chiropractor and acupuncturists and home-based primary care.
The building, inside the former Jewel Foods across from the fairgrounds, is close to twice the size of the former clinic in Bettendorf. There are 27 rooms, along with telemedicine rooms that connect to VA centers in Iowa City and Coralville, and spaces for dermatology, wound and pre-surgical and post-surgical care.
McGee said the VA clinic is still hiring some services, including ophthalmology and audiology.
"We're hoping to have everything here by the end of the year," she said, saying they serviced about 8,500 veterans at the old facility. "A lot of veterans live in this side of the Quad-Cities, and we hope to have at least 10,000 or more."
At a press conference held in the new clinic's conference room, statewide and municipal officials praised the work of McGee and her team in getting the clinic up and running and praised the service of veterans.
"We did it!" McGee announced to cheers and applause, thanking her team for their work and veterans for their patience.
Iowa City VA Health Care System Director Judy Johnson-Mekota said words cannot express the enthusiasm and pride in what's been accomplished. "This new space is going to give us more room to expand, more opportunities to grow and a better position to engage the health care needs of veterans within the Quad-Cities area."
While driving to the event, Johnson-Mekota said she saw a trailer with the phrase "What's in the trailer isn't as important as what's in the cab."
"And I thought that was really fitting for today because, certainly, you're going to see a lot of great things within the clinic — all the new technologies and furnishings," she said. "But what is really important today is all the team that helped develop this, because they just did an awesome job."
Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch added it's more important who it's delivered to, veterans. "That's what's ultimately most important, because I am humbled to be in this room with the number of heroes that stand before me," he said. "We're really committed to making sure that the services you provide are very, very much deserved, to make sure you have quality services at all times."
On behalf of Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Veterans and Military caseworker Ellie Labotte shared a letter that said supporting veterans was among her highest priorities. "Our veterans deserve nothing but the very best in return for their sacrifices, and I am committed to ensuring that they have access to the jobs, health care and benefits they need."
Congressman Dave Loebsack noted the larger space and increased amount of services, saying it's been a bi-partisan effort. "I think that America has matured. I think that we've come some distance in terms of recognizing the service of our veterans," he said, referring to the "terrible time" Vietnam veterans had because of the unpopularity of that war. "I hope we've learned a lesson since then, that it doesn't matter what the mission is we send these folks. We sent you on a mission, you signed on the dotted line.
"You were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for this country, and whatever we may think of the mission, whether it's popular or not, we all owe you a debt of gratitude. And we have to make sure that you get the care that you deserve."
