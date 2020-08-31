Niabi monkey undergoes groundbreaking surgery

In researching Keeya's condition, Hughes said Monday, she could find no other cases of a colobus monkey with the same kind of tumor and found no examples of successful hysterectomies as treatment.

The type of cancer not only is rare in the species but is highly unusual for such a young primate. Keeya is about 6, and her species can live to be 20 years old, she said.

Hughes sought out Hinzman, she said, because she needed a physician with a knowledge of primates' reproductive systems, which complimented her knowledge of animals' unique digestive systems. As fellow primates, humans and colobus monkeys have anatomical similarities.

"It was a nice marriage of our two professions," she said of working with Hinzman. "It was absolutely nerve-racking, although we both felt confident in our skills.

“The surgery went beautifully. It could not have gone better. Now after monitoring her for these five months we are optimistic, confident even, that she will live a long, healthy life.”

Jackson attributed the team approach to Keeya’s treatment for her survival.