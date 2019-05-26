It will be quite the family affair this week when two bands of brothers — nine veterans in all from northwestern Illinois — board this week's Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
The flight, which takes off Thursday, for the one-day trip to Washington, D.C., will include five Spratt brothers, all raised on a farm near Amboy, and four Dzierzynski brothers, natives of Spring Valley. The two communities are about 90 minutes east of the Quad-Cities.
The men, who range in age from 72 to 85, will join a total of 105 veterans on the flight who served their country during the Korean and Vietnam eras. The trip to see their war memorials, which comes just three day after Memorial Day, will mark two new milestones for the local Honor Flight chapter. It will be its 48th trip since the veteran flights began in 2008 and the flight will include the 4,500th veteran to participate, said Honor Flight Hub Director Steve Garrington.
"We don't know which one of them is Number 4,500, but we're going to pick one of them," he said.
Representing the Dzierzynski family will be: Bob, a U.S. Army veteran now from rural Ladd, Ill.; Harold, U.S. Navy, from Spring Valley; Leroy, U.S. Army, from Webster Park, Ill.; and Larry, U.S. Air Force, from Peru, Ill.
The five Spratt brothers, all Army veterans during the Vietnam War, are: Bill of Dixon, Ill.; Wayne of Silver Lake, Ind.; Jim of Ohio, Ill.; Kenneth of Dixon; and John of Watkinsville, Ga. They also will be joined by brother Russell Spratt, of Dixon, and nephew Brad Spratt (Wayne's son) of Silver Lake, Ind., who himself is an Iraq War veteran. The two men will serve as guardians (flight escorts) on the one-day trip.
Another milestone for the flight is that it will carry more veterans than previous Honor Flights. The flight, out of the Quad-City International Airport, Moline, will include 105 veterans and 62 guardians, who escort the guardians. Garrington said with less health and mobility concerns, "we don't need as many wheelchairs so we're taking more veterans and less guardians."
For all the veterans it will be a day of remembrance and gratitude.
Jim Spratt credits a friend who had been on a previous Honor Flight for suggesting he take one. "I just thought it would be great if all five of us could go - it gives us bragging rights (with five brothers)," he said in a telephone interview. "I just gave the paperwork to my wife (Mary) and she took care of everything."
Raised on a farm, the Spratt family totaled eight Spratt brothers, including Alan, who was killed in a farm accident when he was 26.
Jim Spratt, 79, said his four brothers all were drafted into service and he volunteered out of high school serving during the Vietnam conflict in Germany and France. "We lived on a small farm so there was no exemption for us," he said. "But we wanted to do it, it was our duty."
For the four Dzierzynski brothers the flight is bittersweet minus brothers Wally and Tony, also veterans. "We wanted all the brothers to go but that never transpired and sadly those two passed away in the past two years," said Larry Dzierzynski, 72, the youngest of the family's six boys and six girls.
But he is looking forward to his first trip to the war memorials and a new experience than decades ago. "In my era in Vietnam, when we came back I flew back all by myself. I remember walking through the airport and getting spit on. But now you appreciate those who are serving along with law enforcement and first responders," he said in a phone interview.
While their service unites the brothers, Dzierzynski said it is not something they discuss. "The more action you see, the less you talk about it. There's things you want to put out of your mind."
For his tight family it will be a day to share another bond. "It will be nice because we can experience it together," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.