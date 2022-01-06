 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No home meal delivery from Milestones due to cold weather
No home meal delivery from Milestones due to cold weather

010522-qc-nws-weather-020

Fritz Swearingen of Bettendorf does snowshoeing through Duck Creek golf course Tuesday in Davenport.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

The Milestones Area Agency on Aging will not be providing Home Meal Deliveries in Scott, Clinton, Lee, Muscatine or Wapello counties today. Meal delivery service is expected to resume Friday.

 

Quad-City Times​

