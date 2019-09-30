MUSCATINE — While Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren has issued a statement saying Sheriff C.J. Ryan has done nothing illegal, Cyle Geertz still plans to pursue charges against Ryan at the state level.
During the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday morning, Geertz inquired about what the next step is to bring charges against Ryan should be. During a previous meeting, Geertz accused Ryan of abusing his authority as sheriff when he didn’t provide traffic control for a funeral procession for Geertz’s brother Chuck Geertz. He asked the board what the next step would be to investigate Ryan.
”I know there was an investigation done by our county attorney, but I believe there are probably enough people sitting in the room and the county who would agree that is probably not a thorough investigation,” Geertz said. “I don’t accept it and I don’t think there are a lot of people in the county who would accept it.”
On Aug. 24, the procession, which consisted of hundreds of motorcycles and cars, received no traffic control after requesting it. Chuck Geertz, a veteran’s advocate and 23-year veteran of the United State military, died as a result of a motorcycle accident while returning from a veteran’s event in Colorado. Discussion has been given to present him with a statewide award and he was mentioned on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives. Ryan said he had requested volunteers for the detail, but no one came forward. Cyle Geertz presented the supervisors with a log showing a deputy had put out the request for volunteers and that Ryan had disregarded it.
“I believe we received a message from the county attorney recently saying he didn’t find any wrongdoings,” supervisor Nathan Mather reported.
Previously Mather explained the supervisors had little jurisdiction over Ryan, as he is an elected official. He reiterated the supervisors aren’t empowered to address the issue, nor would they give legal advice on how to proceed. He commented there may be a provision in Iowa code that can bring action against an elected official.
Geertz asked about contacting the state attorney general’s office to request another investigation be done. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said the state ethics board may be able to conduct an investigation into the incident.
Ryan was not at the meeting. In a previous interview with the Muscatine Journal, he said he requested volunteers for the escort to ensure traffic safety, and none of his deputies had volunteered. He also said on that day two deputies were on duty to cover 450 square miles.
