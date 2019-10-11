Nahant Marsh, a nature preserve in southwest Davenport, is seeking nominations to recognize Quad-City area people who have dedicated their lives (or will dedicate their lives) to protecting our natural world.
People from Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine, or Scott counties in Iowa and Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, or Whiteside in Illinois are eligible. They must have demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following categories: conservation science and education, stewardship of natural areas and environmental advocacy.
Nomination forms are available on the Nahant website, nahantmarsh.org/oberholtzer-awards. The deadline is Jan. 10.
The awards will be presented at the 2nd Annual Oberholtzer Awards on Feb. 29 at the Bend Event Center, East Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
The Oberholtzer Award recognizes a nominee’s hard work and leadership in conservation, spreads awareness to the causes they believe in, and inspires others to take action. Recognition categories are threefold — leaders from the past, present, and future, meaning students.
The award is named for Ernest Carl “Ober” Oberholtzer, a Davenport native, explorer, author, and pioneering champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota. He was also a founding member of the Wilderness Society.
Last year's adult winner was Curtis Lundy, Bettendorf, and student winner was Aislinn Geedey, Rock Island.
For questions, contact Shannon Bernhard at 563-336-3374 or sbernhard@eicc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.