Nonprofit that oversees Davenport wetland preserve gearing up for another expansion

In October, the nonprofit that oversees Nahant Marsh — the 305-acre wetland preserve nestled in southwest Davenport — finished restoring about 40 acres of farmland and wetland it purchased in 2018.
The project — which involved removing more than 400 tires, several trailer loads of trash and soil from an illegal dump site — restored wildlife habitat, made the area more flood-absorbent and created more opportunities to connect people to nature.
And the nonprofit hopes to expand even further.
"Nahant Marsh has been growing for 20 years ... and the time is right" to continue that growth to better protect and enhance the marsh through education, research and conservation, said Brian Ritter, executive director of the Nahant Marsh Education Center.
The Board of Directors of the Nahant Marsh Center on Tuesday requested $100,000 from the Scott County Board of Supervisors to help it leverage a $750,000 state tourism grant. The requested funding is part of a larger $3.7 million campaign to acquire more land, expand wetlands, extend and connect a trail system to the Mississippi River Trail, and develop new recreational and educational amenities to attract more visitors to the location.
The Nahant board has requested $200,000 from the city of Davenport.
Both the city and county and have included the requested funding, spread out over the next couple years, in their proposed capital budgets for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1.
Thus far, the Nahant Board has raised about $2.2 million of its $3.7 million goal. The nonprofit began the fundraising campaign in 2019 but pressed pause last year as more immediate, much larger community needs arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, after a year of putting plans on hold, the nonprofit is moving forward in the hopes of securing additional funding by the end of the year to pay for a planned $250,000 trail expansion, parking area, viewing platform and interpretative signage, as well as a $700,000 operations building that would include a college classroom and lab space.
If successful in securing in state grant funding, as well as other funding, Ritter said the board hopes to break ground this fall or next spring.
Additionally, the nonprofit aims to hire additional staff to expand education programs to meet demand.
"We have a lot of student research that goes on here (through Eastern Iowa Community Colleges), but also just in general expanding our ed program by adding potentially three staff over the next couple of years," Ritter said.
Currently, the Nahant Marsh Center employs 13 people, four of which are Americorps members.
"We want to create more permanent education positions so we can continue to grow our programs," Ritter said of the capital campaign. "We just don't have the staff to meet the demand ... and have seen dramatic growth."
Annual attendance at the marsh has steadily increased since 2006, according to figures presented by Ritter. The center added another classroom in 2015. By 2017, program attendance had jumped 33%.
In 2019, more than 22,600 individuals attended programs at the marsh, "and we were bursting at that seams," Ritter said.
The center has also partnered with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an update to its master plan, which will identify priority areas for future acquisition to rebuild the ecosystem that made up the marsh.
Additional purchases will help the nonprofit knit back together a larger area that more resembles what the marsh once was. Such acquisition would better protect the marsh, benefit wildlife and provide for a larger river trail network and eco-tourism opportunities, Ritter said.
"This would create some financial sustainability for the marsh as well," Ritter said.
Scott County supervisors praised the efforts of the Nahant Marsh board.
"I am entirely supportive of your program and your request," Supervisor Ken Croken said. "Your actions are actually saving the taxpayer dollars in the long picture — the long view — by dealing with issues of (flooding and water quality) before they become a public crisis."