North Scott Rotary donates to food banks, others

The Rotary Club of North Scott has awarded grants of $5,000 to the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, and $1,600 to the Food Bank of Iowa, to help with the greater need brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club also has set aside $9,200 for a COVID-19 response Impact Grant.

Other recently announced grants:

Camp Shalom: To support a summer camp for refugee youth, associated with Tapestry Farms. $1,000.

Genesis Health Services Foundation: GO PEDS outpatient pediatric therapy language and literacy development. $1,250.

North Scott School District: To support Circles Curriculum for Special Needs to teach relationship boundaries, interpersonal skills, and relationship-specific social skills curriculum for individuals with intellectual disabilities. $1,800.

Project Renewal: To provide youth participants in grades K-12 with opportunities for experiential learning at Summer Youth Program 2020 at Health Science Adventure Camp at St. Ambrose and Nahant Marsh. $3,000.

Family Resources: Vent hood that will meet fire code at Domestic Violence Shelter. $3,000.