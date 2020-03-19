Not enough beds: These maps forecast Quad-Cities' hospital preparedness

According to the model, availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds could be particularly dire even under the moderate scenario. The Harvard analysis suggests that there’d be a need for 356% of currently available ICU beds — a nearly fourfold increase.

However, the burden on the health care system diminishes if fewer people are infected over a longer period of time — in other words, if the spread of the disease is slowed down and contained. For example, if 20% of adults are infected over 18 months — the best-case scenario modeled by the researchers — just 50% of the available hospital beds would be needed and 115% of the available ICU beds.

Conversely, the worst-case scenario — in which 60% of the adult population gets infected over six months — would severely squeeze the health care system, the data suggest. Under the worst-case scenario, 460% of available beds would be needed across the region, and 1067% of available ICU beds.

But if even 20% of adults are infected in six months, the area health care system would need 153% of its available beds and 356% of its ICU beds, according to the analysis.