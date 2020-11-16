Nursing homes in the Quad-Cities struggling with COVID-19

Courtney K. and her family received the news no one with elderly loved ones wants to hear: Courtney's grandmother, who is a resident at Hope Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the nursing facility, 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, has 68 open cases of COVID-19 and two residents have died. Cases are considered open by IDPH if they have been reported in the last 28 days.

Courtney K., who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss her grandmother's care, said her grandmother is in her mid-90s.

"This is so concerning because it spreads so quickly," Courtney said. "And this is an elder, immuno-compromised population."

Nursing and long-term care facilities in the Quad Cities have been hit hard by coronavirus. In Rock Island County, Centennial Care Center, the former Rosewood Care Center in Moline, has 114 open coronavirus cases — the most in the county — and 16 deaths.

