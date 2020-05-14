On and off storms through the weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact the Quad-City region today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning and heavy rain are likely with the storms and some areas may totals exceeding 2 inches over the next several days.

Severe weather is possible this afternoon and this evening, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats.

A break in the rain will be seen Friday.

Here is the rest of the National Weather Service forecast:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. High near 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph.