One more day of below freezing high temperatures and then a warm up begins

Monday should be the last day for high temperatures in the teens for the rest of the week as a warming trend will push high temperatures back into the middle 30s Tuesday through Friday, Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

“One more day of high temperatures in the teens, and then we’ll have sunny skies for much of the week and temperatures above freezing,” Gross said.

“With the high temperatures in the middle 30s during the day, we should see some melting of the snow, even though the sun angle is pretty low,” he added.

The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 31 degrees, while the normal low is 14, according to National Weather Service statistic.

The next chance of precipitation is Friday, Gross said.

“It’s a tossup right now,” he said. “Some of the models are indicating dry conditions for the entire week, while some of the models are indicating a light snow event for Friday. The system we’re watching is out in the Pacific Ocean, so we’ll have to wait and see what the models show as Friday gets closer.”