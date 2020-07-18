One week later: Search continues for missing 10-year-old Davenport girl

One week after Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, went missing, Quad-City law enforcement and volunteers continued to search Saturday.
Breasia last was seen in the 2700 block of 53rd Street. Police and volunteers have searched public locations including Credit Island and Fejervary Park.
On Thursday, the search focus transitioned to Clinton County and the Camanche area.
'Person of interest'
Registered Davenport sex offender Henry Earl Dinkins, 57, is being held in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for a sex-offender violation, a class D felony. He failed to register the address where he was living.
According to court records, police have searched Dinkins' apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St.
Breasia, who disappeared sometime between late July 9 and noon July 10, was visiting Dinkins, her brother's father.
Although police say Dinkins is a “person of interest” in the girl’s disappearance, he has not been charged in connection with the case.
Davenport police ask anyone who saw Dinkins' maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Davenport or Clinton County areas the night of July 9 or the morning of July 10 to contact them.
Dinkins pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse in September of 1990, official documents say. He was accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in March of that year, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Saturday search
The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked with law enforcement agencies to coordinate a search Saturday, when volunteers registered at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave.
More than 100 volunteers showed up to help Saturday.
The emergency management agencies asked volunteers to come prepared with the appropriate clothing, shoes, and food/hydration. Only volunteers older than 18 were permitted, according to a news release from Brian P. Payne, deputy director for Scott County Emergency Management Agency.
Meanwhile, Mike and Shill Hunter, who own What BBQ & Bar, LeClaire, provided 120 meals for volunteers.
“We knew we didn’t have the time to donate to go search,” Mike Hunter said Saturday. “We figured this would be a way we could help out and assist.”
“We got all the food together and took it up (Saturday,)” he said. “We had one of our regular customers here donate 10 cases of water, so we took that up too.”
The search will continue Sunday.
Volunteer registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave. No spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 2 p.m. or after all search assignments have been filled.
Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing, shoes, and bring food and water. Volunteers will only be permitted if they're over 18. A state ID is required to register for the search.
Information or updates can be found on the Davenport Police Department's Facebook page.
